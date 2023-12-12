Look Festive and Feel Relaxed with Salon and Spa Services This Holiday Season

The holiday season can be hectic with all the events, gatherings, and preparations. Finding the time to look and feel your best can be challenging this time of the year. However, taking some time to visit a salon or spa can help you relax and feel more confident, especially when attending parties and gatherings with friends, family, and colleagues.

Head into the holidays refreshed from a relaxing spa treatment, and then visit the salon for the perfect hairstyle, nail color, and even colorful accessories for all your holiday parties! A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa in Franklin has everything you need to celebrate the holidays in style!

Take Time for Yourself this December: Book a Salon or Spa Service to Relax and Refresh

As the holiday season gets busier in these final weeks of the year, pausing to relax at the salon can help you feel refreshed and prepared to tackle your holiday shopping, preparations, and celebrations! Here are some reasons to book a service to prepare for the holidays:

Get ready for parties

Unwind from the stress of shopping

Give yourself a gift

Prepare for success in the new year

Take time for yourself

Use part of a year-end bonus as a treat

Spend some holiday time off pampering instead of cleaning or preparing your home

Get that holiday “glow” with facial and med spa services

Taking time for yourself is just as important as that long to-do list you have! You’ll really feel festive after unwinding with a massage or facial at A Moment’s Peace.

Let the Experts Get You Ready to Party! Holiday Hairstyles that Impress:

You might think that visiting the salon is only for your typical haircut and style, but our stylists at A Moment’s Peace Salon have impeccable ideas for dressing your hair for a party! Book a blowout or updo for your upcoming holiday parties to celebrate the season with ease.

Consider some of these festive styling ideas:

A sleek updo with classic accessories like a satin headband or pearl clasps

Wear your hair in a regal crown headband braid, with the rest cascading down your shoulders. You can watch a tutorial to perfect this hairstyle .

Add a velvet bow to a classic ponytail for a holiday look

Wear your hair down in effortless waves or beach curls for a more natural look. Securing a portion of your hair with jeweled bobby pins or hairclips adds a beautiful touch.

The French twist is another classic that is experiencing a comeback. The modern version allows some flyaway hairs to hang free around the face, creating a softer, more natural look.

Holiday Fun at Your Fingertips: Visit the Nail Salon for Very Merry Nails

You don’t have to stick to classic red and green colors for your nails. You can try silver glitter with a holographic finish, champagne, emerald, gold, smoke, or deep grey with some shiny texture. Holiday styling can be more than just traditional Christmas plaid or images of Santa!

The nail technicians at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa can treat you to the holiday nails of your dreams. Feel free to bring inspirational photos from social media or Pinterest for the bold design of your dreams!

Book a Holiday Salon or Spa Service at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa in Franklin is now booking holiday sessions. Whether you need the perfect updo for an upcoming party or you’re ready to relax with a massage after hours of preparation for a family celebration, our team can help.

Book an appointment online now to feel beautiful, experience peace, and welcome relaxation in the holiday season. You can also purchase a gift card to the spa for all the loved ones on your list! Purchase gift cards online or in our retail boutique.

A Moment’s Peace is located in Cool Springs, TN, conveniently close to Nashville, Brentwood, and Franklin.