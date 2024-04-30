Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 30, 2024

These are the health scores for April 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Knights Inn
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|TACO BELL #31779
|2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Chili's Bar
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 98
|Samurai's Cuisine
|451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 97
|Buffalo Wild Wings Bar
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Coffee fusion
|836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 96
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 82
|Toot's # 2
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 99
|Samurai's Cuisine Bar
|451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Papa John's #469
|2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 98
|Sams Sports Grill
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 99
|Toot's # 2 Bar
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 94
|Dunkin Donuts
|5619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 99
|Panther Creek Brews Restaurant Bar
|714 F West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 28, 2024 | 100
|Panther Creek Brews Restaurant
|714 F West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 28, 2024 | 99
|Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
|310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 28, 2024 | 100
|Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment
|5331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 27, 2024 | 100
|Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est
|116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 27, 2024 | 100
|Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est
|3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 27, 2024 | 88
|Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est
|1801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 93
|Kona Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Kona Ice 8 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Baymont Inn Suites Breakfast
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 99
|Honda of Murfreesboro Bistro
|929 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 99
|Tony's Grateful Dog Mobile Cart
|3712 Precious Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Jet's Pizza
|2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Baymont Inn Suites
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Soul Murfreesboro
|2804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 57
|Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|The Academy of Rockvale FSE
|5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Waffle House 452
|108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 99
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Annuit Coeptis Tattoo
|1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Wise Girls Mobile Food Establishment
|603 W. Clark Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est
|306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|TN Golf Station
|1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 92
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 99
|Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est
|106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Deerfield Inn
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 80
|Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar
|5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 67
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|Burger King #21222
|2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 83
|Barnes & Noble
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Chutney's
|710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 95
|Patwah Cuisine Mobile Food Unit
|519 Dover Glen Dr Nashville, TN 37013
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 97
|B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
|614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Dominos Pizza Fortress
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 93
|Luca's Pizzeria
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 99
|Jersey Mikes
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 99
|Ladna 88
|1610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 97
|Cold Grill Ice Cream and Tea Inc
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 95
|Little Caesars Pizza
|2932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 98
|McDonalds
|505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 97
|Cr Noodle House Restaurant
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 88
|Panera Bread #985
|1970 Old Fort Pkwy, STE D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Milano II
|114 E. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 97
|Holloway High School
|619 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Best Western Inn
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Vintage Gypsy Beauty
|507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT
|431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 23, 2024 | 98
|Cobalt Row Pool
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 98
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 96
|Staybridge Suites Hotel
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Uptown Suites
|742 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 96
|Hyatt Place Hotel
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 89
|Jose's Kitchen Mobile
|721-300 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
