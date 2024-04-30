Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 30, 2024

These are the health scores for April 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Knights Inn
2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
TACO BELL #31779
2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Chili's Bar
2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Andy's Frozen Custard
4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 98
View
Samurai's Cuisine
451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 97
View
Buffalo Wild Wings Bar
2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Coffee fusion
836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 96
View
Fin Fusion Sushi
2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 82
View
Toot's # 2
301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 99
View
Samurai's Cuisine Bar
451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Papa John's #469
2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 98
View
Sams Sports Grill
1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 99
View
Toot's # 2 Bar
301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 94
View
Dunkin Donuts
5619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 99
View
Panther Creek Brews Restaurant Bar
714 F West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 28, 2024 | 100
View
Panther Creek Brews Restaurant
714 F West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 28, 2024 | 99
View
Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 28, 2024 | 100
View
Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment
5331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 27, 2024 | 100
View
Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est
116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 27, 2024 | 100
View
Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est
3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 27, 2024 | 88
View
Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est
1801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 93
View
Kona Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Kona Ice 8 of Middle TN (Mobile)
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Baymont Inn Suites Breakfast
2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 99
View
Honda of Murfreesboro Bistro
929 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 99
View
Tony's Grateful Dog Mobile Cart
3712 Precious Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Jet's Pizza
2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Mainstay Suites Hotel
130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Baymont Inn Suites
2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Soul Murfreesboro
2804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 57
View
Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
The Academy of Rockvale FSE
5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Waffle House 452
108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 99
View
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Annuit Coeptis Tattoo
1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Wise Girls Mobile Food Establishment
603 W. Clark Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Nashville I-24 Campground
1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est
306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
TN Golf Station
1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
1540 Place Apartment Pool
1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 92
View
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 99
View
Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est
106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3
223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Deerfield Inn
1071 Courier Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 80
View
Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar
5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 67
View
Luna's Night Club and Event Center
527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
Burger King #21222
2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 83
View
Barnes & Noble
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Chutney's
710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 95
View
Patwah Cuisine Mobile Food Unit
519 Dover Glen Dr Nashville, TN 37013
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 97
View
B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Dominos Pizza Fortress
1144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 93
View
Luca's Pizzeria
2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 99
View
Jersey Mikes
2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 99
View
Ladna 88
1610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 97
View
Cold Grill Ice Cream and Tea Inc
2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 95
View
Little Caesars Pizza
2932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 98
View
McDonalds
505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 97
View
Cr Noodle House Restaurant
5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 88
View
Panera Bread #985
1970 Old Fort Pkwy, STE D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Milano II
114 E. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 97
View
Holloway High School
619 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Best Western Inn
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Vintage Gypsy Beauty
507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Primordial Ink Tattoo
201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT
431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 23, 2024 | 98
View
Cobalt Row Pool
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 98
View
Cobalt Row Hot Tub
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 96
View
Staybridge Suites Hotel
1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Uptown Suites
742 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 96
View
Hyatt Place Hotel
2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 89
View
Jose's Kitchen Mobile
721-300 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

