Top 5 Stories From May 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 20, 2024
The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more
The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more
Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more
The Academy of Rockvale held its ribbon cutting on February 29, 2024, for its location at 5745 New Salem Highway in Rockvale. Read more
A Murfreesboro mother has been indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury and now faces murder and abuse charges in the April 2023 death of her four-week-old son. Read more
