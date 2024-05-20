Top 5 Stories From May 20, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 20, 2024

1Asher Sullivan, Son of Rutherford County Schools Director, Passes Away

The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more

2Snakes Cause Power Outages for Middle Tennessee Electric Customers

The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more

3Columbia State Professor Found Dead After Brazil Accident

Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)
Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)

Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: The Academy of Rockvale

The Academy of Rockvale
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

The Academy of Rockvale held its ribbon cutting on February 29, 2024, for its location at 5745 New Salem Highway in Rockvale. Read more

5Murfreesboro Mother Indicted on Murder and Abuse Charges of Infant Son

Jalani Patton
Jalani Patton (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

A Murfreesboro mother has been indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury and now faces murder and abuse charges in the April 2023 death of her four-week-old son. Read more

