April 30, 2024 – The Lebanon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Lesliona Bradford.

She was last seen at her residence last night, April 28th, around 11 p.m. Lesliona was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lesliona, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

