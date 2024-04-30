Bad Daddy’s Celebrates National Burger Month with Exclusive Birria Burger

As the aroma of sizzling burgers fills the air and the excitement of National Burger Month looms near, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is smokin’ it up with its latest culinary masterpiece — the Birria Burger — available beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Crafted with precision and passion, the Birria Burger features Bad Daddy’s signature seven-ounce 1855 Black Angus Patty nestled atop a crispy fried corn tortilla and adorned with a blanket of melted Monterey Jack cheese. The burger is then crowned with hand-pulled pork slow-simmered in warm consommé to lock in its rich, savory goodness and piled high with fresh onion and cilantro, all on a pillowy brioche bun. Perfected with a drizzle of garlic-lime aioli, the Birria Burger is served with a side of consommé for dipping as a true homage to the classic dish.

Available exclusively from Wednesday, May 1, to Tuesday, May 28, the Birria Burger starts at $11.95. To elevate the experience, guests can indulge in a refreshing pint of Modelo for just $3 throughout the month*. To order online or find the nearest location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature chef-inspired burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

Source: Restaurant News

