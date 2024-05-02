OBITUARY: Reba Jean Sullivan

Reba Jean Sullivan, age 72, passed away on April 29, 2024, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Her battle with cancer was short but courageous. Reba loved The Good Lord as He called her home to allow peace and healing.

Reba was born in Nashville, Tennessee, however, had been a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee after the birth of her only niece, Madison Ann Sullivan some 27 years ago. Boy was she proud of Madison!

Her birth in Nashville, Tennessee occurred on the same date as her father, September 9, 1951. After graduating from the now closed Cohn High School in 1969, she began a 50 plus year career as a loan officer with over 43 years with what is now US Community Credit Union. A large portion of her clients were veterans of the armed services.

Another 51 plus year service was to the citizens of Nashville via Beta Sigma Phi (BSP) a nationally known social/cultural/education sorority. Reba was honored to spend countless hours to this service which she loved as well as all her “Sorority Sisters”. She enjoyed music, art, and her family of 24 cousins on her father’s and 29 on her mother’s side. She also was very versed in knowing by site the names of many celebrities from the entertainment world.

Reba was preceded in death by her loving parents; Wylie C. Sullivan and Verla Rainey Sullivan.

She is survived by her loving brother, sister-in-law, and her most wonderful niece; Johnny and Julia Sullivan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Madison Ann Sullivan of New York City, New York as well as many remaining cousins and sorority sisters of BSP.

A Celebration of Life with be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-2422. Family visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m.

Reba loved flowers, so if you feel compelled, please honor her with the flowers of your choice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

