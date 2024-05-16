OBITUARY: Jerry ‘Don’ Morgan

Jerry “Don” Morgan, age 68 of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

He was a native of Iuka, Mississippi and was preceded in death by his father, Clifford J. Morgan and brother, Billy Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was a retired Information Technologist with the State of Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marcella Morgan; daughter, Jessica Morgan Agee and husband Brian; son, Daniel Clark Morgan and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Mason Morgan and Grace Schwartz; mother, Mary Hardwick; brother, Kenneth J. Morgan and wife Tabitha; several nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends.

Visitation Saturday, May 18th, 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Visitation is from 12 Noon until funeral service at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 19th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy