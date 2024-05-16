OBITUARY: Tyler Martin Buswell

Tyler Martin Buswell, age 31, passed away on May 10, 2024, in Smyrna, TN.

Tyler was born on July 18, 1992, in Twentynine Palms, CA.

His family and friends knew him to be intelligent, thoughtful, quick-witted, and empathetic, with the ability to quickly form connections with anyone and make them feel special and listened to. Tyler was also an avid video “gamer” and loved spending time with animals.

Tyler is preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Wayne and Sarah (Myrldene) Buswell; and father, Willis Buswell.

He is survived by his grandfather and grandmother, John and Marcia Bock; mother, Johnna Bock; and brother, Jonathan Buswell. Tyler also has a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Tyler’s family would like to invite all who knew him to bring a smile and a happy story about or memory of Tyler to his celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Tyler’s name to https://jasonfoundation.com

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024. Time: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. (speakers sharing memories ~ 3:00 p.m.). Location: 906 Bluff Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 (outdoor event) https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

