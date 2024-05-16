OBITUARY: Eva Frances Miller Brown

Eva Frances Miller Brown, age, 78 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

A native of Christiana, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Mose Miller, Sr., and Mary Louise Parker Miller. Mrs. Brown was also preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Roosevelt Brown, Sr., and a brother, William Mose Miller, Jr.

Mrs. Brown is survived by sons, Elijah Brown, Jr. and Lori Bell of Nashville, TN, John Timothy Brown and his wife Michele of Winchester, TN, and James Thomas Brown and his wife Sandie of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Tammy Dyer and her husband Gary of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Beth Cooper, Joshua Allan Brown, Timothy Brandon Brown, Cody Lynn Dyer, and Riley Elijah Dyer; great-grandchildren, Jase Cooper and Nolan Elijah Cooper; and a sister, Linda Nickens of Christiana, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Tip Mosley officiating.

Mrs. Brown grew up in Christiana, TN. She met the love of her life at the age of 14 and they were married for 60 years. Mrs. Brown was a Christian and was retired from Whirlpool Corporation in LaVergne, TN. Mrs. Brown loved being around her family and loved her dog, Sweetie.

She was a wonderful cook and loved her favorite movies, Wizard of Oz, and Gone with the Wind. She also loved going to yard sales. Mrs. Brown was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved and will be missed by many.

An online guestbook for the Brown family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

