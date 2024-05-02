OBITUARY: Rebecca Ready

Mrs. Rebecca Ready, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, April 26, 2024.

She was born in Seguin, TX to the late Auburn and Mary Cleveland Sells.

Mrs. Ready was a 1957 graduate of Seguin High School. She worked briefly at the Air Force base where her husband was stationed, but most of her time was spent as a homemaker to her family. Mrs. Ready was an avid gardener having vegetables and flowers in her yard. She was a faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ready is survived by her sons, Keith Ready and Kevin Ready; grandchildren, Malayna Leanne, Logan, and Owen; and a sister, Sherry Seirci. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Alvin Ready.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 12:00 pm at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Burial will take place Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

