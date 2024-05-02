OBITUARY: Joyce Robinson Ward

Joyce Robinson Ward, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Dave and Lucy Young Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, J.D. Robinson and Durward Robinson.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Darrell Ward; daughter, Kristin Carter and husband Dustin; grandchildren, Mason, Lucy, and Hudson Carter; several nieces, nephews, and many other family and close friends.

Joyce was a member of Rock Springs Church of Christ and 1969 graduate of Smyrna High School. She adored her grandchildren and was most proud of being a Granny.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, May 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with Brother Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

