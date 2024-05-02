OBITUARY: Benjamin W. Lescher

Benjamin W. Lescher, age 53, passed away on April 27, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Nashville and a resident of Murfreesboro. He was a Surgical Tech Instructor.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents, George Hamilton Lescher and Ann Jeffords Halloran.

He is survived by his sons, Jake Lescher and Douglass Lescher; sisters, Susan Lescher, Mary Sneed, Megan Dennis and Ann Lescher; and mother of his children, Elizabeth Ann Jacobs.

A service will be set for a later date.

A service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

