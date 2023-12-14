Arrangements Announced for Officer Brandon Joyner

Final arrangements have been announced for Officer Brandon Joyner, who passed away Monday in a single-vehicle accident.

Officer Joyner will be escorted from Murfreesboro to the City of La Vergne on Monday, December 18 prior to his visitation and funeral at Grace Church on Stones River Road. The procession is expected to drive past City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, sometime after 9:30 a.m.

Officer Joyner was both a U.S. Army veteran and active member of the Tennessee National Guard. He will be buried with full military honors. He was 46 years old and a six-year veteran of the La Vergne Police Department.

“Brandon was a dedicated and well-respected member of the La Vergne Police Department,” says Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher. “He was a loving family man and an honorable soldier. He was a friend to many, and beloved by even more. Brandon was a man of few words but was always pleasant, professional, and polite. I know I speak for all of us when I say we are better for having known him.”

When: Monday, December 18, 2023

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Funeral: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Grace Church, 108 Stones River Road, La Vergne, TN 37086

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to FOP Percy Priest Lodge #85, P.O. Box 921, La Vergne, TN 37086.

“This department has endured many struggles,” says Chief Chris Moews. “I am in awe of how strong our department is, and how they have persevered and continue to serve this community with grace, loyalty, and unwavering dedication.”