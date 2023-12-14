Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Saturday, December 16, 2023, 8pm

Happy’s Sports Lounge

302 West Main St, Murfreesboro, TN

Join those at Happy’s Sports Lounge for one of the most festive and fun event of the year! There will be live music, an ugly sweater contest and drink specials. Get ready to show off your wackiest, tackiest, and most outrageous holiday sweaters.

