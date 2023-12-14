Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? here are five events happening in the Rutherford County Area!
1Christmas Open House
Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10am – 8pm
Painted Tree Boutiques
552 N Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy festive treats, wine, and live music while you explore aisles upon aisles of unique, local boutiques specializing in holiday gifts, decor, fashion, and more! Gather your friends, grab a shopping cart, and immerse yourselves in the Christmas spirit at Painted Tree!
2Nashville Anime Day
Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10m
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro
1850 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Find items you won’t find in a regular mall store at this a one day anime mini-convention that brings all your anime/manga needs to you without all the hassle or extra expense associated with other conventions.
3Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Saturday, December 16, 2023, 8pm
Happy’s Sports Lounge
302 West Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Join those at Happy’s Sports Lounge for one of the most festive and fun event of the year! There will be live music, an ugly sweater contest and drink specials. Get ready to show off your wackiest, tackiest, and most outrageous holiday sweaters.
4Pet pics With Santa
Saturday, December 16, 2023, 12pm – 3pm
Animal City of Murfreesboro, TN
919 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Bring your pet friends of almost any species for wonderful pictures with Santa. It is only a $10 donation and funds go to our friends at the Music City Animal Rescue.
5KST Holiday Concert
Saturday, December 16, 2023, 1pm
St Paul’s Episcopal Church
315 East Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
You can’t ring in the new year without the joyful noise of holiday music first! Spread holiday cheer at KST Performance Academy’s annual Holiday Concert!