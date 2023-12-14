Titans Add D-Linemen Quinton Bohanna and Keondre Coburn to 53-Man Roster

NASHVILLE – December 13, 2023 – The Titans have acquired two players to add to the team’s 53-man roster, while placing two others on Injured Reserve.

On Wednesday, the team signed defensive linemen Quinton Bohanna and Keondre Coburn after plucking them off practice squads of the Lions and Chiefs, respectively.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans placed defensive back Kristian Fulton and defensive lineman Kyle Peko on Injured Reserve.

Bohanna (6-4, 338), who played at Kentucky, was a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s played in 30 career games, with 12 starts, and he’s tallied 35 tackles, including three tackles for a loss. Bohanna joined Detroit’s practice squad earlier this season, and he’s played in three games this season.

At Kentucky, Bohanna recorded 58 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 45 games (33 starts).

Coburn (6-2, 332), who played at Texas, was a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Chiefs in October, was signed and waived by the Broncos, and then re-signed to the Kansas City practice squad last month. Coburn has played in one game this season.

Coburn was a 45-game starter (51 career games played) at Texas and recorded 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Titans return to action on Sunday vs the Texans at Nissan Stadium.

