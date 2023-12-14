

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2024.

Coming to Netflix January 2024

January 1

Bitconned—Netflix Documentary

Fool Me Once—Netflix Series

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment—Netflix Documentary

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

January 4

Boy Swallows Universe—Netflix Series

The Brothers Sun—Netflix Series

Society of the Snow—Netflix Film

January 5

Good Grief—Netflix Film

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2—Netflix Series

January 6

The Florida Project

January 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

January 10

Break Point: Season 2—Netflix Documentary

The Trust: A Game of Greed—Netflix Series

January 11

Champion—Netflix Series

Sonic Prime Chapter 3—Netflix Family

January 12

Lift—Netflix Film

Love is Blind: Sweden—Netflix Series

January 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi—Netflix Anime

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

January 16

Cats (2019)

January 17

End of the Line—Netflix Series

Freaks

January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis—Netflix Comedy

January 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2—Netflix Series

Mi soledad tiene alas—Netflix Film

Sixty Minutes—Netflix Film

January 20

Captivating the King—Netflix Series

The Real World: Season 16

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2—Netflix Family

January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees—Netflix Comedy

Train to Busan

January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact—Netflix Documentary

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8—Netflix Series

January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda—Netflix Series

Masters of the Universe: Revolution—Netflix Series

January 27

Doctor Slump—Netflix Series

January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime—Netflix Family

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down—Netflix Comedy

January 31

Alexander the Great—Netflix Documentary

Baby Bandito—Netflix Series

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1—Netflix Anime

WIL—Netflix Film