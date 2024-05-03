OBITUARY: Nancy Carolyn Willard

Nancy Carolyn Willard, age 88 passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Carolyn taught school for Murfreesboro City Schools until her retirement in 2002.

Preceded in death by parents Clifton Harrison Hedrick and Ila Marie Presnell Fogleman; husband Joe Don Willard, and grandson Hunter Sinkey.

Survived by children Cindy Willard, Murfreesboro, TN, Deborah Kay Sinkey, Cabot AR, Josie Willard, Murfreesboro, TN, Mitchell (Lesa) Willard, Murfreesboro, TN and Jess Willard (Clayton) Grayum, Murfreesboro, TN;7 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren; Brother Larry Hedrick, Highpoint, NC.

Visitation with the family was 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, May 2, 2024 and will be 11:00 am-1:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2024 with the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy