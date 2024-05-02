Top 5 Stories From May 2, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
22

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 2, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Police Warns of Scam After $138K Wired From 75-year-old in Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro Police Department is alerting the public to a sophisticated scam targeting elderly residents. Two victims have already suffered significant financial losses. Read more

3Two Murfreesboro Men Sentenced After Sending Meth to New Zealand, Australia

According to the indictment and other documents filed with the Court, in July 2019, an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that multiple parcels had been shipped from Murfreesboro to Australia and New Zealand that contained methamphetamine. Read more

4Food Battle – Best Grocery Store in Middle Tennessee

food battle best Grocery store

Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more

5MTSU Officials Collect 76.5 Pounds, 60 Vapes During Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Chipper Smith, left, senior project coordinator in the Middle Tennessee State University Office of Prevention Science and Recovery, and MTSU Pharmacist Tabby Ragland are shown with a portion of nearly 77 pounds of medications collected Wednesday, April 24, during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day held near the Campus Pharmacy drive-thru outside the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center on Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The drive included collecting 60 vapes. (Submitted photo)

Middle Tennessee State University officials collected nearly 76.5 pounds of medications during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on campus Wednesday, April 24, as part of a national drive. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here