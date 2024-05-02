Top 5 Stories From May 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 2, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department is alerting the public to a sophisticated scam targeting elderly residents. Two victims have already suffered significant financial losses. Read more
According to the indictment and other documents filed with the Court, in July 2019, an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that multiple parcels had been shipped from Murfreesboro to Australia and New Zealand that contained methamphetamine. Read more
Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University officials collected nearly 76.5 pounds of medications during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on campus Wednesday, April 24, as part of a national drive. Read more
