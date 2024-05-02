Rickea Jackson Chosen As TSWA Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women’s basketball standout Rickea Jackson has been selected as the TSWA Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year in the state, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced on Wednesday.

Jackson is the third player to earn the accolade as a Lady Vol, following in the footsteps of 2021 winner Rennia Davis and 2008 honoree Candace Parker. Destinee Wells , who now plays at UT, won the award in 2022 and 2023 as a Belmont Bruin before transferring to Rocky Top.

A 6-foot-2 forward, Jackson averaged 20.2 ppg. and 8.2 rpg. in 2023-24 to lead the SEC in scoring with the ninth-best single-season average in UT history. She earned AP/USBWA/WBCA All-America Honorable Mention, All-SEC First Team and Cheryl Miller Award finalist distinction before being selected No. 4 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

She is one of only six Lady Vols to average 20+ points in a season along with Patricia Roberts (29.9), Chamique Holdsclaw (23.5, 21.3, 20.6), Cindy Brogdon (21.7, 20.1), Candace Parker (21.3) and Bridgette Gordon (20.8, 20.4).

During the NCAA Tournament, Jackson averaged 29.5 ppg. and 9.5 rpg. and shot 63.9 percent on field goals, 50 percent on threes and 91.7 percent on free throws. She produced 25.0 ppg., 10.0 rpg. and 3.2 apg. while hitting 46.5 percent vs. six ranked opponents.

Source: UT Sports

