OBITUARY: Deborah Christine Jackson

Deborah Christine Jackson, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Born on February 24, 1953, in Robinson, IL. to the late James Wiley and Effie Marie Duckworth Smith.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Wilder; brothers, Stephen Smith, and Richard Smith.

She is survived by her children, Billy Rae (Shanunka) Singpracha; Lora Jackson; Joel (Patsy) Jackson; Johnathan (Valerie) Jackson; grandchildren, Allyssa, Anastasia, Billy Rae II, Shannon, Vanessa, Dean, Savannah, Wiley-Zay, Margaret, Daniel, Ryan, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wiley Smith; James Smith; Vonnie Smith; and sister, Angie Pounds.

Visitation with the family was held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 4 pm – 7 pm. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 11 am CST. At Berlin Cemetery in Oblong, IL. with Pastor Kyle Bailley officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

