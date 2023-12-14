McMinnville Woman Charged with Stealing from Vulnerable Adult

December 13, 2023 – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville woman, charged with theft and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

As the result of a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents, working with the Murfreesboro Police Department, began investigating an allegation of theft from a home care patient by a paid caregiver in Murfreesboro. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Tashius Pleasant, who was employed by a home healthcare company, used the victim’s funds to make personal purchases totaling more than $20,000 during a period from 2022 to 2023.

On November 9th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tashius Tarese Pleasant (DOB 02/11/1975) with one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly/ Vulnerable Adult and one count of Theft over $10,000. Pleasant was booked at the Rutherford County Jail, on a bond of $52,000.

Source: TBI