December 13, 2023 – Detectives are trying to identify a person of interest for questioning about an attempted to burglary of the Vape Guru Smoke Shop on Middle Tennessee Blvd.

On Dec. 4, 2023, multiple rocks were thrown at the business’s front door glass and side window, causing approximately $1,200 in damages.

Contact Detective David Kidd at 629-201-5517 or email 0994@murfreesborotn.gov if you know this person.

Source: Murfreesboro TN Police Department