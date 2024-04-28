Lipscomb Men’s Golf Wins First ASUN Championship

DOTHAN, Ala. – April 23, 2024 – Lipscomb Men’s Golf won the 2024 ASUN Championship for the first time in program history on Tuesday. Graduate Student Will Holan earned the 2024 Individual Championship after reigning victorious on the first hole of a playoff.

Lipscomb was in control all week and finished as the only team under par. The Bisons finished with a score of 848 (-16), defeating the field by an impressive 17 strokes. Lipscomb held a 10-stroke advantage after posting a 280 (-8) on the first day. The lead increased to a 13-stroke lead after carding a 290 on day two, and the Bisons continued to strike the ball well, shooting a tournament-best 178 (-10) during the final round to ultimately come away with a 17-stroke victory.

Will Holan was the 2024 Individual Medalist, marking the first Individual Champion for the Bisons since Dawson Armstrong in 2018. Holan was consistent all week, never dropping below even to par on the tournament. He sat tied for second after posting a 70 (-2) in the first round of competition to set himself up well for the final two rounds. Holan’s second round saw him drop back to seventh in the field with a 74 (+2), but he came out on fire over the final 18 holes. The Canada native shot a 34 (-2) through the front nine before heating up in the back nine. Holan had five birdies, including four in a row, to sit in first place at (-7). A bogey on the 18th hole, however, put him at (-6) overall, tied with teammate Ford Goldasich and Joe Sullivan of Florida Gulf Coast University. The trio went to the 10th hole to begin a playoff to decide the Individual Championship. Holan was solid off the tee and set himself up with a nice approach shot that gave him a 10-foot putt for birdie and the win as the other two golfers had putts for par. He sank the putt to become the 2024 champion. All told, Holan had 30 pars and 15 birdies over the tournament.

Ford Goldasich had another stellar performance for the Bisons, finishing as runner-up. Goldasich was tied for second after the first round after carding a 70 (-2) and stayed consisted with a 70 in the second round to sit tied for first at (-4) after the first two rounds. Once again, Goldasich was once again consistent with a 70 in the final round. Goldasich was in good position to be the Individual Champion, but a triple bogey on 16 set him back. He got back in the race with a birdie on 17 and par on 18 to earn a spot in the three-person playoff where his teammate Will Holan was victorious with a birdie. Goldasich had 30 pars and 16 birdies throughout the tournament.

Another top-five finish came from Jaron Leasure who finished tied for fifth place. Leasure had a stellar first two rounds, posting a tournament-low 67 (-5) in the first round. Over the first round, the graduate student posted four birdies and an eagle, including birdies on three of his final four holes to hold the individual lead after the first 18. Leasure continued to lead the field after putting up a 73 in the second round to sit tied for first at (-4). He struggled on the final day, putting up a 75, but remained in the top five with a (-1). He was the only Bison with an eagle during the tournament to go along with 30 pars and 12 birdies.

Sam Potter put in solid scores for the Bisons throughout the tournament and ultimately finished tied for ninth at (+1). Potter carded scores of 73 in both the first and second rounds before recording his best score of the week with a 71 in the final round. All told, Potter shot a 217 (+1). Potter had the second-most pars in the field with 38 and added eight birdies.

Alejandro Rodriguez finished his week tied for 34th. Rodriguez scored a 78 and 77 in the first and second rounds, respectively. In the final round, Rodriguez was incredibly strong, shooting a 71 (-1) to improve his overall score to a 226 (+10). Rodriguez connected on 31 pars and eight birdies.

Source: Lipscomb

