Country Music Hall of Fame to Offer Special Programming During CMA Fest

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer special programs to visitors in June during CMA Fest 2024. Programs include a Concert and Conversation with Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, June 6; a special conversation and performance with some of CMT’s Next Women of Country on Friday, June 7; a Songwriter Session with Trannie Anderson on Saturday, June 8; and a Musician Spotlight with Jenee Fleenor on Sunday, June 9.

Concert and Conversation: Lorrie Morgan – Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m. in the Ford Theater

Lorrie Morgan is celebrating her 40th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2024 and preparing to release a new album, Dead Girl Walking, produced by Richard Landis. She began performing at age 13 and charted her first single in 1979. Morgan’s albums Leave the Light On (1989), Something in Red (1991) and Watch Me (1992) are all certified platinum, and her Reflections: Greatest Hits album (1995) is certified double platinum. Her duet with Country Music Hall of Fame member Keith Whitley, “’Til a Tear Becomes a Rose,” won the Country Music Association award for Vocal Event of the Year in 1990. Morgan’s other hits include “Back in Your Arms Again,” “Except for Monday,” “Five Minutes,” “Go Away,” “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” “Watch Me,” “We Both Walk” and “What Part of No.” She also hosts the podcast War Paint with Lorrie Morgan, which features other country artists sharing stories of life on and off the road.

Concert and Conversation: CMT’s Next Women of Country featuring Tanner Adell, Mae Estes, Kylie Frey, Emily Ann Roberts and Tigirlily Gold – Friday, June 7, at 12:30 p.m. in the CMA Theater

This showcase and discussion will feature artists involved in the media brand’s Next Women of Country franchise, which launched in 2013 and highlights up-and-coming country artists. Tanner Adell released her Buckle Bunny album in 2023 and is featured on “Blackbiird,” from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. Mae Estes released her debut EP, Before the Record, in 2023, won the Association of Independent Music Publishers Nashville 2024 Rising Artist-Writer of the Year award, and has opened for Dierks Bentley, Jackson Dean and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. A contestant on the NBC talent competition “America’s Got Talent” in 2023, Kylie Frey has released two singles this year: “Miss Thang” and “So You Think You Want a Cowboy?” In 2021, she released the single “Horses in Heaven” featuring Randy Houser. A ninth-season finalist on the NBC singing competition “The Voice,” Emily Ann Roberts released her debut album, Can’t Hide Country, in 2023 and has opened for Blake Shelton. Tigirlily Gold, comprising sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, released their single “I Tried a Ring On” earlier this year. Their 2023 EP, Blonde, includes the single “Shoot Tequila.” The duo has opened for Big & Rich, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes.

Songwriter Session: Trannie Anderson – Saturday, June 8, at Noon in the Ford Theater

Trannie Anderson co-wrote four songs on Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country album, including the singles “Heart Like a Truck” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” She also wrote Restless Road’s “Last Rodeo,” Cole Swindell’s “3 Feet Tall,” and songs recorded by Tenille Arts, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Adam Doleac, Madeline Edwards, Randall King, Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire and Nate Smith.

Musician Spotlight: Jenee Fleenor – Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. in the Ford Theater

Jenee Fleenor is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who plays fiddle, mandolin and acoustic guitar. She has toured with Terri Clark, Martina McBride, Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton and Steven Tyler, and has recorded with Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Bryan, Clark, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire, Joe Nichols, Pardi, Carly Pearce, Shelton and many others. In 2019, Fleenor became the first woman nominated for both the Academy of Country Music’s Specialty Instrument Player of the Year award and the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year award. She has now won the CMA award for five consecutive years and the ACM award twice. Fleenor is also a member of the acoustic group Wood Box Heroes and released her debut solo album, Fiddle & Steel, in 2019. Her songs have been recorded by bluegrass group the Grascals, Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson.

All programs are included with museum admission and free to museum members.

