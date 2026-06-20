6/20/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 89 and Evening Low of 75, Winds at 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected.

At 5:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 87.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.8 mph. Current conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.9°F and dipped to a low of 61.5°F. Wind speeds were mild, peaking at 6.5 mph. There has been no chance of precipitation throughout the day, and that trend will continue into the evening.
Tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 74.8°F, remaining overcast with similar wind conditions up to 6.5 mph. There is still a 0% chance of rain, maintaining the dry weather pattern experienced today.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|89°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|90°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|82°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|83°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|87°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
Next 24 Hours
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