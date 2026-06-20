6/20/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 89 and Evening Low of 75, Winds at 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected.

At 5:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 87.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.8 mph. Current conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.9°F and dipped to a low of 61.5°F. Wind speeds were mild, peaking at 6.5 mph. There has been no chance of precipitation throughout the day, and that trend will continue into the evening.

Tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 74.8°F, remaining overcast with similar wind conditions up to 6.5 mph. There is still a 0% chance of rain, maintaining the dry weather pattern experienced today.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 62°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 88°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 89°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 90°F 69°F Overcast Monday 82°F 65°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Tuesday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 64°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: light Friday 87°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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