6/20/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Cool Down; High Reached 89 and Low at 62, Current Temp 78 and Light Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County indicate a temperature of 78.4°F, with a light wind at 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 89.1°F, while the low was 61.5°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75.6°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 4.6 mph, and precipitation chances remain at 0%, maintaining the clear sky conditions throughout the night.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|89°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|89°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|83°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|86°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|86°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
Next 24 Hours
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