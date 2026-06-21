6/20/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Cool Down; High Reached 89 and Low at 62, Current Temp 78 and Light Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County indicate a temperature of 78.4°F, with a light wind at 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.1°F, while the low was 61.5°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75.6°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 4.6 mph, and precipitation chances remain at 0%, maintaining the clear sky conditions throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 62°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 89°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 89°F 68°F Overcast Monday 83°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 86°F 66°F Overcast Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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