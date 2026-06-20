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Home Weather 6/20/26: Clear Skies with Highs of 90, Winds Light; Warm Evening Low...

6/20/26: Clear Skies with Highs of 90, Winds Light; Warm Evening Low of 75 Expected

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Source Staff
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The current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM are 90°F with a light wind of 4.3 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to remain warm, with a high of 89.8°F, while tonight’s low will drop to 74.5°F. Winds could increase to 6.5 mph later in the day, and there is no chance of precipitation. The clear skies will continue into the evening.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
62°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
90°F · feels 94°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 90°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 90°F 69°F Overcast
Monday 87°F 65°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 83°F 64°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Friday 87°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

Next 24 Hours

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