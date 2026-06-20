6/20/26: Clear Skies with Highs of 90, Winds Light; Warm Evening Low of 75 Expected

The current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM are 90°F with a light wind of 4.3 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to remain warm, with a high of 89.8°F, while tonight’s low will drop to 74.5°F. Winds could increase to 6.5 mph later in the day, and there is no chance of precipitation. The clear skies will continue into the evening.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 62°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 90°F · feels 94°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 90°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 90°F 69°F Overcast Monday 87°F 65°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Tuesday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 64°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: light Friday 87°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email