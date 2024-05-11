Lucky Daye to Bring Summer Tour to The Ryman

R&B artist Lucky Daye announces his forthcoming album Algorithm, which is due out in June via Keep Cool/RCA Records. In support of the album, The Algorithm Tour will stop at The Ryman on on July 23rd. The tour will include support from opener Fana Hues.

Tickets on sale at luckydaye.com.

Lucky has been at the forefront of the R&B genre, earning 11 GRAMMY nominations so far in his career, securing a GRAMMY win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two (2021), and earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album for his sophomore album Candydrip (2022). Breakout single from the album “Over,” hit the Billboard Hot 100.

