The Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate CMA Fest with Star Studded Shows

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating CMA Fest with another star-studded lineup of shows featuring performances throughout the week by members including Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Josh Turner as well as Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Alexandra Kay, Warren Zeiders and more.

Opry Celebrates CMA Fest Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, June 4:

Opry shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. featuring Opry members Carrie Underwood, Bill Anderson, Lauren Alaina, as well as Kip Moore and more

Wednesday, June 5:

Opry shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. featuring another superstar lineup including Opry member Craig Morgan, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Alexandra Kay, Warren Zeiders, and more.

Friday, June 7:

Opry shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. featuring Opry members Mark Wills, Terri Clark (who will be celebrating her 20th Opry anniversary), and more

Saturday, June 8:

Noon matinee performance of CMA Fest Opry Country Classics featuring The Gatlin Brothers, Radney Foster, Home Free and more will be presented at the Ryman Auditorium.

Opry show at 7 p.m. featuring Exile and Opry members Pam Tillis, Josh Turner and Lorrie Morgan, who will be celebrating her 40th Opry anniversary. A special ticket package is available for fans that include a show ticket, commemorative poster, and access to an exclusive fan Q&A event with Morgan in the Opry House’s Studio A following the show. Click HERE to purchase the Lorrie Morgan 40th anniversary ticket package.

The Grand Ole Opry’s popular Whiskey Jam Powers: Opry Plaza Summer Concert Series – sponsored by COUNTRY Financial will again kick off the superstar week of Opry shows with free performances at the Opry House’s Plaza Party kick-off to CMA Fest week on Tuesday, June 4 sponsored by Mid South Ford Dealers and COUNTRY Financial. The free ‘Opry Plaza Summer Concert Series’ will continue on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 and will showcase artists every Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend. The Opry Plaza Party and Summer Concert Series, will include food trucks, multiple photo ops, vendors, and feature live performances and more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Highlights of that week’s Tuesday Night Opry will air on Saturday, June 15 as Opry Live on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, streaming free on the Circle Now app, or tune in via Circle Country digital streaming partners at 9/8 p.m. CT. The Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night shows will air live on WSM Radio and be heard on SiriusXM, Channel 59 Willie’s Roadhouse.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2024 shows running December 2024 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

