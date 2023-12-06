WEATHER 12-6-7-2023 Cold and Windy

Cold and windy the next couple of days will give way to rain and possibly a few storms this weekend.

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.