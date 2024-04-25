Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Cannonsburgh Village Pioneer Days

Saturday, April 27, 10am-4pm

Cannonsburgh Village

312 South Front Street Murfreesboro

Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village is back. Go back in history at this free event that will be filled with fun for the entire family. Enjoy live music, clogging performances, art for sale, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a Car Show. There will be food trucks, storytelling by “Harriet Tubman” and kids can enjoy hayrides, hands-on demonstrations, pottery, basket weaving, and broom making.