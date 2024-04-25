Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Jazz Fest
Friday, April 26, 6pm-10 pm
Saturday, April 27, 11am-6pm
The Fountains
Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
Enjoy live music performances by local students of jazz of all ages; providing a stage to share talents, learn new styles and jam. Bring chairs or blanket to sit out and celebrate an evening filled with young talent. Learn more
2Cannonsburgh Village Pioneer Days
Saturday, April 27, 10am-4pm
Cannonsburgh Village
312 South Front Street Murfreesboro
Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village is back. Go back in history at this free event that will be filled with fun for the entire family. Enjoy live music, clogging performances, art for sale, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a Car Show. There will be food trucks, storytelling by “Harriet Tubman” and kids can enjoy hayrides, hands-on demonstrations, pottery, basket weaving, and broom making.
3Murfreesboro Bikes and Brews
Saturday, April 27, 9am-12pm
Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV
2233 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro
Join Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV along with the Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club for a morning of gathering, coffee, and of course motorcycles. People of all ages are welcome!
4Show Me Reptiles Show
Saturday, April 27, 9am – 3:30pm
Sunday, April 28, 10am – 3:30pm
Mid TN Expo Center
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
Calling all animal lovers! You don’t want to miss this weekend full of animals and family fun. This event will include a large variety of all types of exotic animals including birds, mammals, reptiles and more. There will also be pet supplies and feeders. Learn more
5Artist Takeover
Saturday April 27, 2pm – 5pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
The Boro Art Crawl returns to Murfreesboro! Enjoy handcrafted local brews while getting to know and connect with talented local artists in the community as they take over Middle Ground Brewing Company.