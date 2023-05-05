Nashville Eateries Hosting Taylor Swift-Inspired Food Events

If you haven’t heard by now, Taylor Swift is coming to Nissan Stadium this weekend for three nights of shows.

In celebration of the event, there are several places offering Swift-inspired food events.

1. Taylor Swift Video Brunch

5 Points Diner & Bar

1016 Woodland Street, Nashville

Experience every era of Taylor Swift’s groundbreaking career with this Taylor Swift Video Brunch on Saturday, May 6th! DJ Remedy will take guests on a deep dive into Taylor’s best music videos! What better way to celebrate TSwift’s weekend in Nashville?

Guests can enjoy $30 Bottomless Mimosas, a full brunch menu and this unique brunch experience from 10am-3pm. There will be no cover charge.

2. Taylor Swift DJ Brunch

Twelve Thirty Club

550 Broadway, Nashville

Twelve Thirty Club is hosting a Taylor Swift DJ brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7th. There will be a balloon installation, a Taylor Swift Cut-out for Photo Ops and the best part, the DJ will only be spinning Taylor Swift songs.

3. Taylor Swift Inspired Scavenger Hunt & Bar Crawl

HQ Headquarters Beercade Nashville

114 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

On Saturday May 6th, head to HQ Headquarters Beercade for Welcome to Swiftville, a Taylor Swift-inspired Bar Crawl & Scavenger Hunt! Each Guest will receive a Wristband, Discounts at Select Venues (exclusions apply), Food Specials at Select Venues, an After Party highlighting Taylor’s 17 years of discography mixed with your top 40 favorites from other artists, Trade Friendship Bracelets, Make Friendship Bracelets at our YOTOK station, Party Favors, Scavenger Hunt at and More!

Find tickets here.

4. Bagelshop Nashville

401 Union Street, Nashville

The local bagel shop is offering Taylor-inspired menu items this week. On the menu is the Welcome to New York (bagleshop New York sandwich), Red Latte (two shots of espresso with raspberry and mocha), Lavender Haze (lavender chai with edible glitter) Back to December (two shots of espresso with peppermint and mocha). All items are available this week from 7 am until 1:30 pm.