Teen Dies After Crashing Into Bus Carrying Over 30 Passenger

A teenager was killed after crashing into a bus on Interstate 24 West on May 19, 2023, according to WSMV.

The THP crash report states that the 18-year-old was driving a 2010 Toyota XSD when he attempted to merge onto the interstate at the same time as a bus that was carrying 34 passengers on Friday night.

Officials say he 18-year-old crashed into the bus and the impact caused the Toyota to exit off the right side of the roadway.

The 18-year-old driver did not survive his injuries.

Only one of the bus passengers was injured during the crash.