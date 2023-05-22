Traffic Advisory: MTE to Move Owl Hollow Substation Tuesday

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are moving MTE’s Owl Hollow substation in Franklin, Tuesday, May 23. Traffic is expected to be considerably affected during the moving process.

Duplex Road will be nearly shut down as the load progresses along the approximately 60-mile route through four counties, which also includes Owl Hollow Road, Lewisburg Pike (US 431), State Route 99, Nashville Highway (US 31A), Eagleville Pike (SR 99), Highway 41A, SR 99 (New Salem Highway), Veterans Parkway, Burnt Knob Road, Manson Pike, Florence Road, Old Nashville Highway and Southern Place.

This substation move is a state-permitted heavy-haul operation.

The move will take place over two to three hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.Tuesday to avoid school traffic and rush hour. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.

This move will facilitate the installation of an upgraded transformer at the Owl Hollow substation and the expansion of a substation in Rutherford County for improved electric grid reliability.