OBITUARY: Jimmy Wayne Ross

Jimmy Wayne Ross, age 73 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Owen Ross and Addie Bell Ross.

Mr. Ross was a skilled Plumber and Master walk in tub installer. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Timberly Ross, Jason Ross and wife Amanda, Dalton Ross, Addie Ross and Fiancé Bradley Hollar, Barbara Duran, Tammy Blanton, Shelby Seabaugh, and William Brooks; grandchildren, Jimmy Ross, Justin Phillips, Elijah Lopez, Zayne Ross, Katelyn Lopez, Andrew Phillips, and Macie Phillips sisters, Evelyn Lamb, Pamela Stewart and Tim.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday with funeral service at 5:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation to follow service. www.woodfinchapel.com

