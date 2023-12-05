McGowan Named ASUN Player of the Week

NASHVILLE – December 4, 2023 Lipscomb women’s basketball Junior guard Claira McGowan has been named ASUN Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The honor marks the first career Player of the Week selection for the Murfreesboro native.

McGowan led the Bisons in their two wins over ETSU and Mississippi Valley State, averaging 19.0 points per game. She logged a career-high 23 points against the Bucs in a starting role on 8-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds in Johnson City last time out.

McGowan shot 48.3 percent from the field on the week while knocking down a team-best seven threes during the two-game stretch with a 38.9 percent stroke from beyond the arc. She also averaged 5.5 rebounds per game in the two outings.

Both wins for the Bisons were on the road, including a 23-point win against ETSU, a team picked to win the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the preseason.

Lipscomb will end its five-game road stretch against Belmont on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT inside the Curb Event Center and will air on ESPN+. Continue to check lipscombsports.com and the team’s social media accounts (@lipscombwbb on IG and @lipscomb_wbb on X) for the most up-to-date information on Lipscomb women’s basketball.

Source: Lipscomb

