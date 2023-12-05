Nashville Symphony January 2024 Concert Schedule

The Nashville Symphony’s January 2024 schedule includes classical concerts featuring blockbuster symphonic works paired with a poignant song cycle commemorating 9|11 to be live-recorded for future commercial release; performances celebrating the genius of Gershwin continuing the Orchestra’s yearlong celebration of the centenary of Rhapsody in Blue; a popular movie from the Pirates franchise with the Symphony performing the score live-to-film; a Broadway diva icon; a FREE Nashville Symphony musician-curated chamber music concert; a multimedia video game experience; and a kid-friendly concert that explores the different families of the orchestra. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

Pictures at an Exhibition

LIVE RECORDING

Friday, January 5 & Saturday, January 6, 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 7, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Giancarlo Guerrero explores the range of emotions of art borne from grief. After visiting a friend’s posthumous art exhibit, Mussorgsky exclaimed, “Ideas, melodies, come to me of their own accord.” He penned Pictures at an Exhibition with a feverish intensity, and the result is a work that showcases the virtuosity found within the orchestra. Sasha Cooke joins us for One Sweet Morning, John Corigliano’s breathtakingly poignant song cycle written to

commemorate the tenth anniversary of 9/11. More information here.

Great Gershwin!

Thursday, January 11, Friday, January 12, Satuday, January 13, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

One of America’s favorite trumpeters, Byron Stripling brings his virtuosity, joyous spirit, and jazzy vocals to the Schermerhorn in celebration of the music of George Gershwin. He’s joined by jazz singer and pianist Tony DeSare and together, they celebrate the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue. Who could ask for anything more? More information here.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest in Concert

Thursday, January 18 & Friday, January 19, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $62

Jack Sparrow continues his adventure in this film concert featuring the Hans Zimmer score played live by the Nashville Symphony accompanying the film Dead Man’s Chest (2006). Jack races to recover the heart of Davy Jones to avoid enslaving his soul to Jones’ service, as other friends and foes seek the heart for their own agenda as well. More information here.

Kristin Chenoweth with the Nashville Symphony

Saturday, January 20, 7:30 PM & Sunday, January 21, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $54

The Tony Award-winning sensation returns to the Schermerhorn. With her starring roles in Wicked, Glee, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and more, Kristin Chenoweth has dazzled audiences with her powerhouse vocals and delightful stage presence. Featuring selections from her vast repertoire and live orchestral arrangements. More information here.

Divergent – Convergent

CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

Tuesday, January 23, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Choose Your Price

Featuring three works by Nashville Symphony violist Chris Farrell, who is also a composer. Orchestra musicians and special guests perform Middle Ground, Trio for English Horn, Clarinet and Viola; Trio for Flute, Viola and Bass; and his Septet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Violin, Viola and Bass. More information here.

Video Games Live with the Nashville Symphony

Friday, January 26, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $71

Video Games LiveTM is an award-winning immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time. Created, produced, and hosted by game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico, he is joined by the Nashville Symphony. Featuring exclusive synchronized video footage, synchronized lighting, solo performers, electronic percussion, live action, and unique interactive segments. More information here.

Philharmonia Fantastique

Sunday, January 28, 3:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $18

Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra is a GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-media concerto from composer Mason Bates accompanying an animated film by a multi-Oscar-winning creative team. Guided by a magical Sprite, the families of instruments in the orchestra overcome their differences to demonstrate “unity from diversity” in a spectacular finale. More information here.

The Nashville Symphony has been the primary ambassador for classical music in Music City since 1946. Led by Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the ensemble is internationally acclaimed for its focus on contemporary American orchestral music through collaborations with composers including Jennifer Higdon, Terry Riley, Joan Tower and Aaron Jay Kernis; commissioning and recording projects with Nashville-based artists including Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Ben Folds and Victor Wooten; and for its 14 GRAMMY® Awards. In addition to the classical season, the orchestra performs concerts in a wide range of genres, from pops to live-to-film movie scores, family-focused presentations, holiday events, jazz and cabaret evenings, and is the official orchestra for the Nashville Ballet.

An established leader in the Nashville and regional arts and cultural communities, the Symphony spearheads groundbreaking community partnerships and initiatives, notably, Violins of Hope Nashville, which engaged tens of thousands of Middle Tennesseans through concerts, exhibits, lectures by spotlighting a historic collection of instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Similarly, this spring, the Nashville Symphony presented the world premiere of an epic opera commissioned from Hannibal Lokumbe, The Jonah Project: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph. Retracing his family’s ancestry and journey from slavery to the present day, Hannibal’s story celebrates the spirit of those who endured and thrived to become Black visionaries and world changers. More at nashvillesymphony.org.