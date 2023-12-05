Top 5 Stories From Dec 5, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from December 5, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Cinnaholic in Murfreesboro

Cinnaholic in Murfreesboro
Photos by Rutherford Chamber

Cinnaholic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 29, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 in Murfreesboro. Read More.

2Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Names New Assistant Medical Chief

Jamie Layhew (MFRD)

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Jamie Layhew as the new Assistant Chief for the Medical Division. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 9, 2023

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 9, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.

4Oakland Graduate Bailee Kauffman Wins Awards for SafeSTICK

Photo of Bailee Kaufmann and Eagle Works Manager Andrea Kruszka provided by Tennessee Tech.

Bailee Kauffman explained in her Eagle Works presentation at Tennessee Tech of her product concept, SafeSTICK, that someone is sexually assaulted by the use of a date rape drug every 68 seconds. She herself experienced a spiked drink and wanted to do something about it. Read more.

5Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced

 

Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.

