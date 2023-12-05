Top 5 Stories From Dec 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 5, 2023.
Cinnaholic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 29, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Jamie Layhew as the new Assistant Chief for the Medical Division. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.
Bailee Kauffman explained in her Eagle Works presentation at Tennessee Tech of her product concept, SafeSTICK, that someone is sexually assaulted by the use of a date rape drug every 68 seconds. She herself experienced a spiked drink and wanted to do something about it. Read more.
Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.