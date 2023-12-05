Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Names New Assistant Medical Chief

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Jamie Layhew as the new Assistant Chief for the Medical Division

“Leadership is not only about being in charge, but also about taking care of those you’re in charge of,” Layhew said. “I will continue to lead with courage, and compassion in this new role. I’m thankful to this opportunity and I look forward to serving the citizens in this community.”

“I look forward to working closely with Layhew and Assistant Chief of Suppression Josh Oliver, and witnessing their continued success within our team,” MFRD Chief Mark McCluskey said. “Your achievements are a source of inspiration for us all.”

Assistant Chief Layhew joined MFRD in 2012. Layhew was promoted to Engineer in January 2018 and later assigned to Special Operations. He was promoted to Medical Training Coordinator in December 2019.

Layhew holds a Chief Training Officer Designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence, and various other certifications such as Fire Officer IV, Incident Safety Officer, and Instructor II. He is a Nationally Registered Paramedic and a Tennessee Paramedic Instructor Coordinator.

Layhew received a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and an associate degree from Motlow State Community College.

Layhew is also a member of the International Association of Firefighters, International Association of Fire Chiefs, and chairman of the Motlow State Community College EMS advisory board.

Assistant Chief Layhew is a native of Rutherford County and it’s where he began his fire career. He also comes from a long line of former MFRD employees. He is married to Amber Layhew, and they have three children together, ages 14, 13, and 6.

Layhew’s promotion became effective Monday, Dec. 4.