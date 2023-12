Cinnaholic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 29, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 in Murfreesboro.

Cinnaholic is a locally owned and operated bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls and homemade cookie dough, brownies, and cookies.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Cinnaholic

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-7534

Facebook