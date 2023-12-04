Top 5 Stories From Dec 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 4, 2023.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.
Bailee Kauffman explained in her Eagle Works presentation at Tennessee Tech of her product concept, SafeSTICK, that someone is sexually assaulted by the use of a date rape drug every 68 seconds. She herself experienced a spiked drink and wanted to do something about it. Read more.
Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.
SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox said about 25-30 elementary school students will shop with an SRO, VA Police or Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members at Walmart before Christmas. Read More.
Murfreesboro construction project information for this week, December 3 – December 9. Read More.