Top 5 Stories From Dec 4, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from December 4, 2023.

1Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 9, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.

2Oakland Graduate Bailee Kauffman Wins Awards for SafeSTICK

Photo of Bailee Kaufmann and Eagle Works Manager Andrea Kruszka provided by Tennessee Tech.

Bailee Kauffman explained in her Eagle Works presentation at Tennessee Tech of her product concept, SafeSTICK, that someone is sexually assaulted by the use of a date rape drug every 68 seconds. She herself experienced a spiked drink and wanted to do something about it. Read more.

3Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced

 

Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.

4Annual Shop with a Sheriff Event to Provide Gifts for 25-30 Elementary School Students

Adynn, 11, shows pure joy during his shopping trip with SRO Ramy Ibrahim during last year’s Shop with the Sheriff event.

 

SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox said about 25-30 elementary school students will shop with an SRO, VA Police or Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members at Walmart before Christmas. Read More.

5Murfreesboro Construction Projects for December 3 – December 9

 

Murfreesboro construction project information for this week, December 3 – December 9. Read More.

