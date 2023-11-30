Making Christmas Merrier for Rutherford County Schools Children

Homeless and less fortunate children in Rutherford County schools may enjoy a merrier Christmas by choosing gifts during the annual Shop with the Sheriff event.

Sheriff’s School Resource Officers will ask Toot’s customers to donate to the homeless children during a fund-raising event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the three Murfreesboro Toot’s restaurants.

SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox said about 25-30 elementary school students will shop with an SRO, VA Police or Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members at Walmart before Christmas.

“The benefit of the Shop with the Sheriff fund-raiser gives us the opportunity to take children who are in need shopping for Christmas,” Cox said. “Students are excited to have the opportunity to shop with their SRO.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh will greet the children when they shop.

Toot’s Director of Operations Nick Hays said Toot’s is proud to provide a venue for Shop with the Sheriff.

“Since we cater to such a wide range of customers, we recognize the need to help out in the community, especially during the holidays,” Hays said. “This fundraiser brings some Christmas joy to homes that cannot do it alone. We love to see the citizens of Rutherford County give to those in need, and along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, this event has been amazing for well over a decade.”

Cox said he brings his 17-year-old and 13-year-old daughters to Shop with the Sheriff so they can experience what it’s like to give at a young age.

“You get the Christmas feeling in your heart to help somebody and it makes your Christmas even better,” Cox said.

People who cannot attend the Toot’s fund-raiser but want to contribute may donate through the QR code on the poster.