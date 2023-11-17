Check Out These Holiday Pop Up Bars 2023

Tis the season to celebrate. What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season.
1Dream Nashville
210 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Monday-Wednesday, 4 pm-midnight
Thursday, 4 pm – 1 am, Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 1 am, Sunday 12 pm – midnight
Dream Nashville unveiled “The Cocktail Factory,” offering a nostalgic experience – a visual and sensory delight.
Find more information here.
2Saint Nicky’s at Nicky’s Coal Fired
5026 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
Sunday – Thursday: 4pm – 8:30pm, Friday – Saturday: 4pm – 9:30pm
For the third consecutive year, guests can experience the seasonal joy of Saint Nicky’s, the most extravagant holiday dining experience in Nashville. Get into the holiday spirit with Christmas Tree Pasta and festive cocktails starting on November 25, when Nicky’s Coal Fired brings back their annual month-long holiday-themed dining. Surround yourself with spirited decorations and sip on a collection of new winter cocktails including the Snowflake Spritz, which features prosecco, raspberry and a snowflake swirl, the Gingerbread Old Fashioned, with Bulleit Bourbon, gingerbread syrup and sassafras bitters and Frozen Eggnog, a classic frosty cocktail.
Saint Nicky’s is also introducing the highly anticipated holiday tiki bar Tropical Tidings on their heated back patio to add to the excitement this year. This first-come first-serve pop-up will serve a brand new menu of fun, original cocktails that will warm you up during the cold winter nights. Step inside a cocktail cabana and sip on toasty concoctions including Trade Tony’s Hot Cocoa, with Zacapa No 23 Rum, coffee liqueur and housemade hot cocoa topped with whip and Christmas sprinkles, Light Up The Luau, featuring Smirnoff vodka, pineapple, coconut and a snowflake sprinkle, as well as two creative and delicious non-alcoholic options.
3World’s Best Cup of Coffee, a Christmas Bar at Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
Tuesday- Thursday-5 pm – 11 pm
Friday-Saturday- 5 pm-midnight, closed on Thanksgiving
Opening on November 22, the onsite café, McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions will transform into, “World’s Best Cup of Coffee, a Christmas Bar,” paying homage to the classic Christmas favorite, Elf. The themed bar will feature over-the-top Christmas décor as well as a selection of specialty holiday cocktails.
- World’s Best Cup of Coffee – cocktail made with espresso infused vodka, vanilla syrup, dark roast and winter spiced cream
- Xmas Ornaments – cocktail made with Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose, rosemary syrup and black cherry
- Cuddly as a Cactus – bright green spinach & artichoke dip, potato chips and pita chips
4Ralphie’s Christmas at Hidden Bar
200 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Monday-Thursday, 5 pm – midnight
Friday-Saturday, 5 pm – 1 am
Sunday, 4 pm – midnight
This year, a red-blooded, two-fisted, all-American Christmas experience hides behind the storage closet doors. Starting November 8, be transported to Ralphie’s ultimate holiday experience with endless ‘Oval-tinis’ and festive bites inspired by the timeless classic that makes every year feel cheerful. Ralphie’s Christmas is open Monday-Thursday 5pm-12am, Fridays 5pm-1am, Saturdays 4 pm-1am, and Sundays 4pm-12am.
5Camp Bobby at Bobby Hotel
230 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Sunday-Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm
Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm
The 70’s inspired campsite and retrofitted 1956 Scenicruiser returns for another season atop Bobby Nashville’s scenic rooftop. With its famous igloos, personal campfires, fun snacks and themed libations, Camp Bobby will transport any weary traveler a groovy winter escape in the heart of Nashville. Camp Bobby is now open and runs through Feb. 2023.
Make a reservation here.
6Chalet 27 at Westin Hotel
807 Clark Place, Nashville
Sunday-Thursday, 2pm – 12 am
Friday-Saturday, 3pm – 1 am
Escape to the Alps at Chalet 27, 27 stories above Music City. Indulge in après-ski elegance, festive cocktails and an Alpine-inspired menu. Starting November 16, wrap yourself in a faux fur blanket while enjoying panoramic city views and larger-than-life photo moments in Chalet’s new ski lift!
Find more details at www.l27nashville.com.
7JW Starlight
201 8th Avenue South Nashville
Monday- Thursday, 5 pm – 10:30 pm
Friday-Saturday, 5 pm – midnight
Sunday, 3:30 pm – 10:30 pm
All aboard the JW Starlight! This holiday season, the JW Marriott Nashville is offering an immersive train ride to take guests on a 60-minute expedition across various landscapes, where they will experience weather events and “environmental surprises.” From Saturday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, January 7, the activation will use spatial audio, lighting displays, 3D animation software, and HD panels to create windows into scenes of picturesque winter along with specially curated and crafted themed cocktails. Tickets, available now, for the 21+ installation cost $30-$40 and include complimentary valet.
Visit the website to learn more and make your reservation!
8Americana Taphouse – Hard Candy Christmas
94 E Main Street, Franklin
Open daily from 11 am – 9 pm
Celebrate the holidays on the Harpeth at Americana Taphouse’s Hard Candy Christmas pop-up bar. Located on historic Downtown Franklin’s Main Street, the bar and outdoor patio will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Enjoy tableside s’mores and live music on the heated patio, or step inside for twinkling décor, photo opportunities, festive cocktails and specialty bar bites to share. As an ode to Dolly Parton, the Hard Candy Christmas pop-up bar will be decked out in bold colors and bright candy canes for a whimsical experience the whole family can enjoy, beginning November 15 until December 31st.
9Union Station -9 3/4
1001 Broadway, Nashville
Open weekdays 1 pm – 10 pm
Weekends-1 pm – 11 pm
Step into a wizarding wonderland, complete with house banners, floating lanterns and candles, a hidden golden snitch, flying owls, and a luggage cart photo opp.
The pop-up’s menu features signature cocktails inspired by potions and mystical concoctions, including the Goblet of Fire (Michter’s Rye, Grand Marnier, lemon juice, maple syrup and a small scoop of strawberry preserves), Dark Magic (Hangar Vodka, masala chai, Louisa’s Caramel, Mr. Black Coffee, espresso, served with a chocolate wand), and non-alcoholic Butter Beer. Bar bites include The Great Hall Holiday Feast (chef’s selection of artisanal cheese, honey, house jam, fruit, nuts and crisps) and Two Brooms Burger (two Simpson’s Meat patties, sharp cheddar, chef mac sauce, caramelized onion and gem lettuce on brioche with crispy potatoes on the side).