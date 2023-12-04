Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 9, 2023



Crumbl Cookies' latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Chocolate Crumb Cake – A warm chocolate and cinnamon cookie topped with chocolate glaze and fudge streusel.

Gingerbread Cake – A gingerbread cookie topped with smooth cream cheese frosting, garnished with cookie crumbs and gingerbread man sprinkles.

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle – A chilled chocolate cookie with a chocolate cream cheese frosting and raspberry topping.

Caramel Shortbread ft. TWIX® – A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

Lemon Poppy Seed – A zesty lemon cookie packed with poppy seeds, then stuffed with a lemon filling and smothered in a lemon almond glaze.