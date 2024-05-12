Ribbon Cutting: TN Craft Butcher in Murfreesboro

TN Craft Butcher held its ribbon cutting on April 19, 2024, for its location at 3921 Franklin Rd in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro, brace yourselves! There’s a new MEATING place in town that promises to revolutionize your meat-buying experience.

Boasting the finest selection of hand-cut meats in the region, this establishment elevates your expectations to a new level. Their offerings are truly a cut above the rest, ensuring you always find the perfect protein for your culinary creations.

Committed to customer satisfaction, on the rare occasion they don’t have what you’re looking for, they’ll go the extra mile to source it for you. This dedication ensures you leave with exactly what you need to create a delicious and satisfying meal.

TN Craft Butcher

3921 Franklin Rd

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(629) 288-2437

Facebook

