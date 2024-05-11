Upcoming Franklin Theatre Show Features Classic Rock Legends Jason Scheff & Tommy DeCarlo

The Franklin Theatre is thrilled to welcome two lead singers of Classic Rock, Jason Scheff, a longtime lead singer of Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo, a former lead singer of Boston, to its historic stage for two performances on May 31, 2024. This set of shows is part of the venue’s “Classic Rock & Pop” series.

Backed by Nashville’s legendary Sixwire, the show will feature two great sets of classic rock music from each of the frontmen. The first performance begins at 6:00 p.m., with a second following directly at 9:00 p.m.

Spanning the soundtrack of the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, fans will enjoy the timeless ballads of Chicago and the guitar-driven rock music of Boston, including all known and loved hits. Over 15 million fans have attended a live concert featuring either Jason or Tommy’s signature high-tenor lead vocals.

Jason Scheff joined Chicago in 1985 as lead singer/songwriter/bass player, and went on to perform thousands of live concerts spanning four decades, during a non-stop touring and recording career with the band. In that season, Jason contributed vocals, bass, keyboards, and songwriting across 17 Chicago albums and 98 songs, including lead vocals on the 1986 Number Three Billboard Hot 100 chart hit single, “Will You Still Love Me?”

Tommy DeCarlo joined Boston in 2008, following the 2007 passing of Brad Delp. He performed on every tour thereafter, most recently in 2017. In 2013, Tommy sang four songs on Boston’s sixth and latest studio album, Life, Love & Hope, including the title track.

Since their debut on Warner Brothers Records, the members of Sixwire have been one of the busiest bands to come out of Nashville. Aside from playing on countless hit records, the musicians have written hits for many top artists, and toured with hundreds. The band’s television credits include USA Network’s Nashville Star, FOX’s Next Great American Band, CMT’s Next Superstar, and ABC’s drama Nashville. Additionally, the band has performed at Super Bowls 51, 54, and 56, plus The Daytona 500, an NHL All-Star Game, and were ESPN’s first-ever house band for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jason Scheff and Tommy DeCarlo perform two shows at The Franklin Theatre on May 31, 2024 at 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.franklintheatre.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy