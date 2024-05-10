Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Mother’s Day Shopping Event
Saturday, May 11, 12pm
Painted Tree
552 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
Whether you’re in need of last-minute gifts or a fun activity with mom, Painted Tree welcomes you for light refreshments, live music, flower giveaways, and shopping on Saturday, May 11th, for a Mother’s Day Shopping Event at Painted Tree!
2Plants and Tattoos Pop Up
Saturday, May 11, 1pm
Red Nimbus Tattoo Club
105B N Maple Street , Murfreesboro, TN
Like tattoos? Like plants? What about tattoos OF plants? Attend Dainty Dani’s pop-up at Red Nimbus Tattoo Club for plant themed tattoos, houseplants, & good vibes. Tons of plant flash to choose from. First 10 tattoos get a free houseplant!
3Youth Etiquette Class
Saturday, May 11, 12pm
Barnes & Noble
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN,
A warm greeting, a smile and a firm handshake can go a long way! Join Gilded Grace Etiquette for a session of introductions, RSVP expectations, as well as, Thank You note tips and suggestions at this free youth etiquette class.
4Friday Night Market In The BORO Opening Night
Friday, May 10, 5pm to 9pm
Lane Agri-Park
443 John R Rice, Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s a smorgasbord of over ten food trucks has something to tantalize everyone’s taste buds.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday, May 11 – Sunday, May 12, 10 am – 6 pm
Castle Park
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Find tickets here.
