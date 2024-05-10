NWS Confirms Multiple Tornados Touched Down in Middle TN on May 8

This week, severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8.

Maury County Tornado

  • Columbia, TN
  • EF-3
  • 140mph
  • Width: 0.5 miles
  • Fatalities: 1
  • Injuries: 1

Rutherford County Tornado

  • Eagleville, TN
  • EF-0
  • 80mph
  • Width: Unknown
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: 0

Robertson County

  • Springfield, TN
  • EF-1
  • 90mph
  • Width: Unknown
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: 0

Dozens have been displaced following the damages and several schools including Maury County and Rutherford County schools were closed for the remainder of the week.

