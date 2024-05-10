Dutch Bros Announces Summer Drink Lineup

(May 1, 2024) – Splash into summer with Dutch Bros’ new drinks! Summer’s headliner Mangonada is BACK and brought some new friends! The Mangonada Rebel, Churro Freeze and Watermelon Fizz are now available at all 850+ Dutch Bros locations.

The Mangonada Rebel is inspired by the iconic Mexican treat. This energizing take on a classic features a mix of Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, and mangonada flavor topped with Strawberry Fruit and Tajín®.

The Churro Freeze features blended caramel coffee w/ cinnamon sugar Soft Top and churro bits.

The Watermelon Fizz features watermelon infused sparkling water with strawberry fruit and a splash of lemonade.

“We’re so excited to bring back the fan fave Mangonada Rebel while also adding new, refreshing drinks just in time for warmer weather,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “This lineup features a variety of taste profiles so no matter what your mood is, you can find your go-to summer drink at Dutch!”

These main acts are giving all the makings of an unforgettable summer! The summer lineup will be available May 1 to June 30, or while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros

