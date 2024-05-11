Emmy Russell Continues on American Idol, Possible Parade in Kingston Springs

Emmy Russell, granddaughter of country legend Loretta Lynn, has made the top five on American Idol.

Last week, contestants performed songs by Adele, and Russell chose “Water Under the Bridge.” Russell was the last one called to round out the top five contestants. The other contestants joining the top five include:

Jack Blocker

Abi Carter

Triston Harper

Will Moseley

This week, Sunday, May 12th, the top five will head to Walt Disney World, where they will perform and the top 3 contestants will be selected. Kane Brown will be the mentor on the show this week.

If Emmy makes it to the Top 3, the Town of Kingston will be hosting a parade. The town stated on social media, “On Tuesday, May 14th the Town of Kingston Springs will potentially be hosting the television show American Idol as they celebrate Emmy Russell, one of their final contestants and a Kingston Springs native. There will be a parade on Main Street in downtown Kingston Springs from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, and then a concert in Burns Park will start around 7:00 pm. These are free events, and we hope you can be there.”

See the parade route below.

